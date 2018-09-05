Image copyright The Royal Mint Image caption The turbine was previously based in the Netherlands

A daffodil-inspired wind turbine is to be unveiled in South Wales by The Royal Mint later.

The 214-ft turbine was previously in the Netherlands and will now be sited at the Royal Mint to reduce fuel use.

Anne Jessop, CEO of The Royal Mint, said the area's "hilly nature" made it the perfect place for the installation.

The four-year project has been carried out in conjunction with wind and solar energy project developer Infinite Renewables.

Ms Jessop said: "The hilly nature of our location gave us the perfect opportunity to install a wind turbine behind The Royal Mint site to help with our energy consumption and enhance our use of natural power.

"I think that it is particularly apt that our daffodil-coloured turbine originally saw service in Holland - the land of flower bulbs."

Once fully operational, the turbine will be able to harness 850kW of power - enough energy to boil 850 kettles of water in an hour.

Andrew Crossman, of Infinite Renewables, described the turbine as "one of the more unusual projects" his team had worked on.

"We are proud of the part we played in creating what is not only a source of low cost, green electricity, but also an iconic landmark for visitors to The Royal Mint Experience and the surrounding region," he added.