Image caption Harlech residents believe a street in the town is steeper than the current record holder

People in a Gwynedd town are submitting a bid for their street to be officially recognised as the steepest in the world.

The title is currently held by Baldwin Street at Dunedin, New Zealand, which has a gradient of 35% at its steepest part.

But Harlech residents believe Ffordd Pen Llech is steeper, at 36%.

They hope to topple Baldwin Street in the Guinness World Records.

Sarah Badhan, who runs a Harlech community discussion page on Facebook, said most people live at the bottom of the hill, while the chemist and post office are at the top.

"It keeps you fit, that's for sure," she said.

"It's quite a challenge getting up, you're quite exhausted by the time you get to the top."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Life on Wales' steepest streets

In their submission to Guinness World Records, the residents claim Ffordd Pen Llech has a one in 2.73 gradient at its steepest part, compared with the current record holder's one in 2.86.

"I'm pretty hopeful for sure. I would hope that they [Guinness World Records] would come and at least assess it, it would be nice if they'd come and check it out.

"I lived away for a number of years and I used to proudly tell people about living in the town with what I believed to be the steepest hill in Britain. It's something we're all pretty proud of."