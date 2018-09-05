Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The changes will mean small companies can be considered to support the coroner's service

Changes to the way funeral directors support the coroner's service in Ceredigion have been approved.

It comes after concerns in January 2016 that three companies were being used to respond to sudden deaths.

Council leader Ellen ap Gwynn said it would "make things fairer for funeral directors across the county".

Tendering exercises will take place in north, mid and south Ceredigion so the same funeral directors are not selected "again and again".

The county also needs a new assistant coroner and IT support for coroner Peter Brunton, the cabinet meeting was told.