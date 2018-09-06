Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Senior officers said Mohammed Lachiri had been in the police force for 17 years

A police officer who gave false details to a security guard after being accused of stealing of a bottle of aftershave has been sacked.

Mohammed Lachiri denied he was an officer when he was confronted by security staff at Debenhams in Llandudno in December 2016.

He was found not guilty of theft at Caernarfon Crown Court in July 2017.

But a North Wales Police tribunal ruled that allegations of gross misconduct had been proven.

Speaking after the ruling on Thursday, Det Supt Dan Tipton said: "The behaviour of this officer contradicts the high standards and values expected."

The tribunal heard Mr Lachiri was confronted by Debenhams security staff after walking out of the store with a £72 bottle of Giorgio Armani aftershave.

He signed an exclusion order by the store, giving his name as Mohammed Rachiri.

Mr Lachiri also gave a false date of birth and address, as well as denying he was a police officer.

Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing took place at North Wales Police's headquarters in Colwyn Bay

The hearing was told that Mr Lachiri said he walked out of the store due to absent-mindedness caused by stress.

David Toal, representing Mr Lachiri, urged the disciplinary panel to show "a degree of compassion and understanding".

But the panel found that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour and would be dismissed without notice.

Following the hearing, Det Supt Tipton said losing a colleague in such a way was saddening.

He added: "The majority of our officers and staff uphold the highest standards and provide an exceptional service to local communities who quite rightly have high expectations of the police."