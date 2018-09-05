Man injured in fall from cliff in Pembrokeshire
- 5 September 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff.
The 40-year-old is thought to have suffered head and leg injuries in the fall at Newton Head, St Govan's, in south Pembrokeshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 19:00 BST and he was taken to Morriston Hospital, in Swansea, for treatment.
Coastguard rescue teams from St Govan's and Tenby helped in the rescue, alongside the coastguard helicopter.