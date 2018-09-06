Image caption Ysgol Caer Elen cost £28.1m to build

A new £28.1m Welsh medium school has opened its doors for the first time in Pembrokeshire.

Ysgol Caer Elen is the county's second medium comprehensive outside the Welsh-speaking heartland of north Pembrokeshire.

The all-through facility in Haverfordwest will welcome students aged three to 16.

Ysgol Gymraeg Glan Cleddau closed on 31 August last year to make way for the new school.

Ysgol Caer Elen has capacity for 315 students from Reception to Year 6, and 120 from Year 7 to Year 11.

There are also 45 places at the school's nursery.