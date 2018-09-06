Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ben Davies was due to marry his fiancee Emily Russ

A man died on his stag do in Greece after falling while getting out of a taxi, an inquest has heard.

Ben Davies, 32, a senior member of staff at the Welsh Conservatives, was on the island of Mykonos with six close friends for a week in June 2017.

Following the incident near his hotel, he was flown to hospital, near Athens, on mainland Greece but died on 3 July.

Coroner Graeme Hughes recorded a conclusion of accidental death at the inquest in Pontypridd.

The hearing was told Mr Davies, who was deputy chief of staff for the Conservative group sitting in the Welsh Government, suffered a severe head injury in the fall.

After initial treatment at a hospital on the island he was transferred to Piraeus, near Athens, and fiancee Emily Russ flew from their home in Cardiff to be by his side.

But the inquest heard despite efforts by medics he died of his injuries.

After his death, Cardiff Conservative councillor Jayne Cowan said: "Ben was a great figure on the campaign trail, he was very bright and very articulate.

"He had this fascinating sense of humour, you remembered when you're in his presence even if there's 10 other people there.

"He was special, it's absolutely tragic."