Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Scientists have said that if taken on a daily basis the pill can cut the changes of people contracting the virus

The trial of a HIV drug that cuts the chances of infection has been "encouraging" in Wales, according to new figures.

NHS clinics in Wales started providing Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep) in July last year.

In the first year of a trial, 559 people at risk of infection took the drug, which been described as a "game changer" for HIV prevention.

None of them were found to have developed HIV.

There have been some cases of sexually transmitted infections in those taking part in the trial of the drug, which scientists have found can protect people at high risk of contracting the virus, if taken daily.

The three year research trial of Prep - or Truvada - by health boards across Wales was announced last year by Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.

It happened despite the body in charge of evaluating new medicines, the All Wales Medicines Strategy Group (AWMSG), advising the Welsh Government not to fund it on cost-effectiveness grounds.

What is Prep?

Its full name is Pre-exposure prophylaxis

It protects cells in the body and disables the virus to stop it multiplying if it enters the body

Taken daily, it has been shown to reduce the risk of infection by 86%

It is currently used in the US, Canada, Australia and France to help protect people at high risk of contracting HIV

In August 2017 it was announced that Prep would also be available to some patients in England as part of a clinical trial

Abound 150 new people are diagnosed with HIV in Wales each year, nearly half from sexually transmitted infection between men.

A daily dose of the pill is suggested for people at high risk who might not have safe sex.

Altogether, 57% of people who were eligible joined the trial.

Mr Gething said: "I am pleased that sexual health services in Wales have embraced the opportunity that Prep provides and the early results from the study are encouraging."

He said he looked forward to further results but said it was only one aspect of a wider approach to HIV and STI prevention in Wales.