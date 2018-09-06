Image caption Keeping Faith, staring Eve Myles, is BBC Wales' most successful non-network drama production to date

TV dramas Keeping Faith and Born to Kill lead the nominations 2018 Bafta Cymru awards.

BBC Wales and S4C's Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher received six nominations, including for actors Mark Lewis Jones and Eve Myles.

Channel 4's Born To Kill also has six nominations, including for actor Jack Rowan who was also nominated at this year's British Academy Television Awards.

The ceremony takes place on 14 October.

The awards recognise Welsh talent across film, games and television production.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Born to Kill actor Jack Rowan is nominated for a Welsh Bafta

Psychological thriller Born To Kill was filmed in Cardiff.

BBC Wales production Keeping Faith, first broadcast in Welsh with the title Un Bore Mercher on S4C, has become the broadcaster's most successful non-network drama in over 20 years.

Rhod Gilbert and previous nominee Beti George received nominations in the Presenter category alongside first-time nominees Charlotte Church and Gareth 'Alfie' Thomas.

The 27th ceremony will take place at St David's Hall, Cardiff and will be hosted by radio presenter Huw Stephens.