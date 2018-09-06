Image copyright Geograph/Roger Brooks Image caption Llanbedr Airfield was an RAF camp during World War Two and a training centre after the war

A new bypass in Gwynedd could boost to an airfield's aerospace ambitions, enterprise chiefs say.

Gwynedd Council is proposing a mile long diversion on the A496 near Llanbedr to ease congestion.

It is hoped the scheme, which could be completed by 2020, will improve access to Llanbedr Airfield - also known as Snowdonia Aerospace Centre.

Snowdonia National Park Authority has recommended the road be approved and a decision is expected on 12 September.

Dr John Idris Jones, chair of the Snowdonia Enterprise Zone advisory board, said: "We want the world's technology companies to know that Snowdonia Aerospace Centre is open for business, and the development of a quality access road makes that message very clear."

The airfield is currently used for testing and developing unmanned drone aircraft for civilian use. In July, it narrowly missed out on becoming the UK's first spaceport.