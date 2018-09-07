Image copyright Family picture Image caption Trainee teacher Rhiannon Smith was killed in a car crash last year

The parents of a woman killed in a car crash are calling for more government action to cut fatalities.

Trainee teacher Rhiannon Smith, 21, was killed as she tried to turn onto the A48 near Llandevaud in Newport.

Her father Julian said that like with rail and air, there should be a system in place to review and learn from road crashes to help stop further accidents.

The Welsh Government said while progress to reduce deaths had been made, there was work to be done.

The UK government has also been asked to comment on calls for greater measures to prevent further fatalities, ahead of a special road safety conference organised by Mr Smith and his wife Gill, in Newport.

Image caption Rhiannon's parents have described how "disturbing" it has been losing their daughter in this way

Rhiannon's parents set up a foundation in her memory after she died in collision with another car in March last year.

The Cardiff University graduate was finishing her PGCE at the University of Gloucestershire and had applied for a job as a teacher in London when she was killed.

"With my daughter's collision it was the realisation of the numbers that die on the roads and to encourage local and national government to recognise their obligations," Mr Smith said.

"In the past there has been talk of hitting zero deaths, but very little talk recently whatsoever.

"I hope the event will raise some public awareness but also raise awareness within governments to address these issues."

In 2017, police forces in Wales recorded 4,556 road accidents involving personal injury, 7.4% fewer than in 2016.

Over the same period, 103 people were killed on Welsh roads - the same as in 2016 - while 961 people were seriously injured, a reduction of 43.

More speed reduction schemes, further safety tests and the creation of a specialist collision investigation team, which Newport East MP Jessica modern previously raised in parliament, will be called for at the conference later.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it had had targets in place since 2013, when the Road Safety Framework for Wales was published.

"In 2017 we made good progress towards the targets for an overall reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) (24.3% reduction on the 2004-08 baseline) and in the numbers of young people KSI (40.7% reduction on the 2004-08 baseline)," he said.

"There is more work to be done and we will continue to encourage road safety schemes across Wales."

The Welsh Government and the UK Department for Transport have been asked to comment.

According to a report by the European Commission, Sweden and the UK have the safest roads in Europe.