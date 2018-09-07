Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Foxhall of Horizon said Anglesey has the experience to deal with nuclear power

A controversial plan to build a second line of pylons across Anglesey linking to a new nuclear power station has moved a step closer.

The National Grid has applied to the Planning Inspectorate for permission to build them on the island.

This is despite Anglesey council unanimously opposing the move and calling for cables to be underground.

Lines would carry low carbon power from the proposed Wylfa Newydd B reactor to homes and businesses across the UK.

It is hoped the £12bn plant will be operational by 2020, running for about 60 years and generating enough electricity to power five million houses.

However, the move to build a second line of cables has been strongly opposed by councillors, saying it "threatens to break the economic backbone of Anglesey - tourism".

While the company behind the new facility, Horizon Nuclear Power, is still possibly 18 months away from getting the final go-ahead to build, it has permission to start clearing the site ready for the work to start.

The National Grid said it had made changes to its application based on feedback from locals and has now asked for the second line of pylons close to the existing line and also a tunnel to carry power under the Menai Strait on to the Welsh mainland, in Gwynedd.

Image copyright Horizon Image caption Wylfa Newydd would operate for 60 years if a permit is granted for its operation

"The connection will transport low carbon power to homes and businesses across Wales and the rest of the UK," said senior project manager Gareth Williams.

"Our application is an important step in unlocking many millions of pounds of local investment and around 9,000 construction jobs that the power station will create.

"We've listened to what people have told us and made hundreds of changes - big and small - as we've developed our plans. The feedback we've received during our consultations, and through our conversations with landowners, has made a real difference to the final design."

These changes include selecting a route corridor in the centre of Anglesey that avoids building near the coast and avoiding larger towns and villages.

During a consultation, it received 5,000 pieces of feedback.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The power station would be built on the site of the original Wylfa Nuclear power station which was decommissioned in 2015

"We believe our proposals offer the best balance of everything we must consider and mean there are no long-term effects for most areas of Anglesey and north Gwynedd," Mr Williams added.

After a meeting in December 2016, Anglesey councillors unanimously urged the National Grid to put "people before pylons".

Councillors argued that scrapping the current plan was the only way to protect tourism - worth £280m to the economy - and avoid "severe social and environmental impacts" on communities.

Council leader Ieuan Williams said the plans for more pylons "threatens to break the economic backbone of Anglesey - tourism".