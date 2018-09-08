Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why Ironman Wales is 'better than the World Champs'

When it comes to the ultimate endurance couple, Paul and Jayne Arnold will take some beating at Sunday's Ironman Wales.

They are the only couple to have taken part in the 140-mile (226 km) contest since it started in Tenby in 2011.

Jayne and her former Welsh rugby playing husband will be among the 2,400 athletes that start the Pembrokeshire race at 06:55 BST on Sunday.

"To finish that Ironman with it's reputation and support, nothing can beat it," said Jayne.

She will in fact extend her record as the only woman to complete in every Ironman Wales.

Image caption Paul and Jayne Arnold have completed 18 Ironman events between them

Former Welsh rugby star Shane Williams will also compete in the gruelling endurance test which has become an "iconic" fixture on the international triathlon calendar and is regarded as one of the toughest on the circuit.

"It's just completely part of our lives. I can't imagine our life without triathlon in it," added Jayne.

"Paul can certainly beat me in the swim. I think he sees it as a scrum in water.

"We're just looking forward to finishing number eight - and then I'm sure we'll probably start thinking about entering number nine."

Media caption Follow Shane Williams as he prepares for Ironman Wales

This year's event is set to be larger than ever with 2,400 athletes taking on the 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bike ride and a full marathon.

"This will be one of the biggest Ironman Wales events we've delivered in terms of athlete numbers," said race director Lisa Dent.

"It's an experience I don't think you'll get anywhere else because of the beauty of the course and the support of the spectators."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds gather all along the 112-mile cycle course

However that also means widespread road closures and parking restrictions on race day.

In Tenby, parts of the Esplanade, where the race finishes, are closed.

The event is said to be worth £3.7m to the Pembrokeshire economy, according to a report, and hotels and guest houses around Tenby are booked up months in advance.

Image copyright Ironman Image caption Map of road closures around Pembrokeshire on Sunday for Ironman Wales event

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenby town centre is heavily affected by road closures during Ironman Wales

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of the popular seaside resort and the course around Pembrokeshire.

While the challenge of completing the triathlon attracts hundreds of first-timers every year, it has also become a 'must-do' for elite athletes.

Double Ironman Wales champion Lucy Gossage, an oncology doctor, described the passionate Welsh crowd.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Double champion Lucy Gossage says Ironman Wales is "better than" the World Championships

"Hand on heart, the support is as good as any race I've done - better than the world championships" she said.

"The crowd is roaring, It's unlike anywhere else. It's such tiny little town that is over-run by triathlon. You just need to go there and see it."