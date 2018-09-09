A driver has been seriously hurt in a car crash in mid Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a white Vauxhall Corsa crashed on A490 at the turning for Bwlch y Cibau near Welshpool just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

A female passenger who sustained minor injuries was also taken to hospital.

Police said the road was closed but has now since re-opened. Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact police.