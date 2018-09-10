The M4 has been closed in both directions near Swansea following a crash involving a lorry.

The road has been closed from junction 46 to junction 45 after a lorry crossed the central reservation.

Emergency services have now left the scene, but traffic is still built up on either side of the road.

Drivers are being advised to use a diversion which has been put in place along the A48.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police confirmed that one person had been treated by the ambulance service, but that their injuries were not life threatening.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service sent two crews from Goersinon and Morriston, and left the scene at 18:47 BST.