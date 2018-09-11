Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council is set to take legal action

A council is set to take legal action against the operator of an opencast mine for failing to pay towards restoring the land.

In June, Merthyr South Wales Ltd was ordered to pay £5.6m towards the cost of restoring the Ffos-y-Fran site.

The deadline for payment was 16:00 BST on 27 July.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council leader Kevin O'Neill said over six weeks later the money had not been paid.

He said the council was "in the process of initiating legal proceedings against the company".

"My understanding is that the escrow account has not been paid," he added.

Opencast operators pay money into an escrow account usually held by the local planning authority.

The money is then used to pay towards restoring the land when mining has finished.

Mining is due to end in Ffos-y-Fran in 2022 by which time there should be £15m in the escrow fund, made up from quarterly payments of £625,000.

A previous High Court hearing was told that total restoration costs had been estimated at about £62m.

Merthyr South Wales Ltd's director, David Lewis, is yet to comment on the possibility of further legal action.

However, local environmental campaign group United Valleys Action Group (UVAG) said they were concerned the company could fold.

"We're concerned the company could walk away if the council go after the money," said Terry Evans, chair of the UVAG.

Two large opencast sites, East Pit in the upper Amman Valley and Margam, have been left unrestored.

The High Court hearing in June was told that Merthyr South Wales Ltd, then Blackstone South Wales Ltd, was trying to "wriggle out" of its obligations to restore the site once mining had ceased in 2022.

The company had unsuccessfully argued there was an agreement they could pay the whole £15m at the end of the process.