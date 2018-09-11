Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Police were called to the building site after the device was found

A suspected unexploded bomb has been discovered by workers building a Costa Coffee shop.

Police were called at around 11:00 BST to the site on Victoria Road in Milford Haven docks, Pembrokeshire, and have cordoned off the area.

Bomb disposal experts have been deployed to dispose of what is believed to be a World War Two ordnance spigot mortar.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged members of the public to stay away from the area.

A spokesperson from the Port of Milford Haven said: "We have been informed by contractors working at the Costa Coffee site that they have uncovered a suspicious looking object, which they believe to be an unexploded World War ordnance device, although this has not yet been confirmed."