Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis Popp "adored his family and adored his friends"

Tributes have been paid to a man who died when he was hit by a car on the Heads of the Valleys road.

Lewis Popp was struck by a grey Ford Mondeo on the A465 at Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil just after 06:00 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said it was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Popp's family said he was "passionate about life and passionate about overcoming obstacles".

In a statement, they added: "Lewis wrestled adversity for most of his life but he fought it with his extravagant larger-than-life personality.

"His heart and soul offered to everyone, he adored his family and adored his friends.

"Lewis will live forever in the hearts and thoughts of everybody who knew him."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call 101.