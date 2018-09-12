Fire crews battle blaze at Briton Ferry building
- 12 September 2018
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a building in Neath Port Talbot.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service were called to Briton Ferry on Wednesday morning after receiving calls of a building fire.
Black smoke can be seen from several miles away and residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.
Crews from Port Talbot, Swansea and Morriston have been sent to deal with the fire.
#MAWWFire We are currently in attendance at a building fire in Briton Ferry Neath area ^NR— Tân CGC / MAWWFRS (@mawwfire) September 12, 2018
