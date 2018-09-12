Image caption Smoke can be seen from Baglan, about 2m (3.2km) from the fire

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a building in Neath Port Talbot.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service were called to Briton Ferry on Wednesday morning after receiving calls of a building fire.

Black smoke can be seen from several miles away and residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

Crews from Port Talbot, Swansea and Morriston have been sent to deal with the fire.