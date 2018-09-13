Image caption The A545 is closed after a small landslide and gas leak

The A545 road between Menai Bridge and Beaumaris has been closed due to a small landslide and gas leak.

Anglesey councillor Carwyn Jones says he is not sure how long the road will be closed for.

Mr Jones told Post Cyntaf this morning that safety was the priority and that council officials had been at the site this morning to assess the situation.

He said he was hopeful one lane could be opened as soon as possible, but could not give a timescale.

The gas leak has been dealt with.

Mr Jones also said that this stretch of road had suffered other landslides in the past, affecting businesses in the area.

A previous landslide happened in November 2017.

In January, it was revealed that around £95,000 has been put aside to help deal with the landslides.

Anglesey council has agreed to commission designs for strengthening and improving the road, which has been closed several times in recent years.

The council hopes the designs will help secure funding needed to secure a long-term solution for the road.