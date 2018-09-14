Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a "yellow" alert for a swathe of Wales

Forecasters have warned a storm could pose a danger to life when it hits Wales next week.

The Met Office has issued two "yellow" alerts as Storm Helene edges closer to the UK.

Winds from the Atlantic Ocean are due to strike much of the Welsh coast line as well as in-land areas from Monday evening.

The Met Office said "very strong winds" could pose a risk of "injuries and danger to life" due to flying debris.

Gusts of up to 80mph are forecast in west Wales between 18:00 BST on Monday and 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

Image caption Places in west Wales, such as Aberystwyth which was battered by Storm Brian in 2017, have been warned to expect high winds

A Met Office spokesman said: "Storm Helene is expected to push north-east towards the UK late Monday, before clearing quickly to the north of Scotland through Tuesday morning.

"There remains large uncertainty in Helene's exact track, however a spell of very strong winds is expected, initially for parts of south-west England and west Wales.

"Winds are likely to gust to 55mph to 65mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70-80 mph in exposure."

Helene is among a string of tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic, with mass evacuations under way in southern US states as Hurricane Florence barrels across Virginia and the Carolinas.

Large waves lashing coastal regions also have the potential to harm by propelling "beach material" onto seafronts, a warning said.

The storm is expected to die down by Wednesday.