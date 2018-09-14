Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Village mourns 'unprecedented' tragedy

The inquest into a fire which killed a father and five of his children in Powys will be held in October.

David Cuthbertson, 68, and five of his children, aged from four to 11, died when the blaze ripped through their farmhouse near Llangammarch Wells on 30 October 2017.

At a hearing in Welshpool, coroner for Powys Andrew Barkley, said the inquest would be held on 22 October.

Dyfed-Powys Police is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Gypsy Grey Raine, four, Patch Raine, six, Misty Raine, nine, Reef Raine, 10 and Just Raine, 11, all died along with their father.

Three children aged 10, 12 and 13 escaped the fire and were being cared for by other family members.