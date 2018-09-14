Image copyright Family handout Image caption His family said Mr Berry had an "infectious smile"

A taxi driver who hit and killed a cyclist after "falling asleep" at the wheel following a 13-hour shift has been jailed for three years.

Craig Gough, 36, crashed into former soldier Jack Berry, 26, near Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan in October last year.

Gough, of Pentre Meyrick, Vale of Glamorgan, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Mr Berry would have been visible for 15 seconds before the crash.

Craig Gough admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Two other cyclists were injured in the crash, and witnesses described them as "really well lit".

All three were wearing reflective clothing and safety equipment as they travelled in single file, with Mr Berry at the back.

The other cyclists said they had suffered from long-term distress after the crash.

Judge Eleri Rees said "an obvious conclusion" was "that [Gough] did indeed fall asleep" and he had worked for a "grossly excessive time".