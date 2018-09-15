Image copyright Google Image caption Swansea's LC is the biggest leisure centre in the city

Multi-million pound plans have been unveiled to upgrade leisure centres in Swansea.

A new operator will take over running the main LC in the city centre along with five council-run venues elsewhere.

Not-for-profit Freedom Leisure enterprise will spend £1.5m on clearing a backlog of maintenance work and another £1m on making buildings more energy efficient.

It will also invest £2.5m in updating gyms and reception areas.

New attractions such as climbing walls, water features and catering services have also been lined up.

The new partnership will save the council more than £1 million a year in running costs, and follows a lengthy review of leisure services.