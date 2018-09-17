Passenger seriously injured in two-car Cardiff crash
A female passenger sustained serious injuries in a two-car crash in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said a 30-year-old driver is assisting the force with its inquiries after a BMW collided with an oncoming Jaguar XF.
The incident happened on Rover Way on Sunday at about 19:00 BST, the force said.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The 42-year-old passenger is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.