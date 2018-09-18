Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption New weather warning for north Wales on Wednesday

A strong wind weather warning that had been covering Wales on Tuesday has been withdrawn by The Met Office.

Severe gusts were expected as Storm Helene hit the UK but the warning has been downgraded and moved to Wednesday - and covers just north west Wales.

BBC weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said winds of 60mph (97km/h) battered The Mumbles in Swansea overnight.

The new warning is for gusts of up to 60mph from 06:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned Wednesday's wind could lead to power loss, delays to road, rail and air travel and even "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

Parts of Wales' motorway network has speed restrictions on Tuesday morning, including the M4 at Port Talbot and the M48 Severn Bridge.