Image copyright AFP Image caption Cpl James Dunsby, L/Cpl Edward Maher and L/Cpl Craig Roberts died in July 2013

Two men overseeing an SAS selection march in which three reservists died have been acquitted of negligence.

L/Cpl Edward Maher, 31, L/Cpl Craig Roberts, 24, and Cpl James Dunsby, 31, died after the trek during which they carried up to 27kg (4st) on their backs on one of the hottest days of 2013.

A serving officer and former warrant officer, who faced court martial, denied negligence on the 16-mile march.

The judge said they had no case to answer at Bulford Military Court.

Judge Jeff Blackett directed the five-person board at the court martial to acquit them.

Identifiable only as 1A, a captain in command, and 1B, a warrant officer who has since left the Royal Marines, the men were overseeing the exercise in the Brecon Beacons.

L/Cpl Roberts and L/Cpl Maher were pronounced dead on the Welsh mountain range after suffering heatstroke on July 13, 2013.

Image caption The soldiers collapsed during the march while carrying 50lbs (22kg) of equipment

Cpl Dunsby died at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital from multiple organ failure more than two weeks later.

Speaking after the hearing, his widow Bryher Dunsby said the court martial "revealed the shocking reality that there is still no official guidance for those conducting endurance training marches in the British Army on heat illness" five years after the three men died.

"This is beyond unacceptable, and shows blatant ignorance to a vital need, where apparently three deaths are not enough to incite change," she said.

"Nothing highlights this more than since the inquest in 2015 there have been yet further incidents from heat in training, even on Brecon."

Mrs Dunsby has called on the British Army's new chief of staff Mark Carleton-Smith to "prioritise and put extra resources behind completing and implementing new guidelines for endurance marches and heat illness".

Following the deaths, a number of inquiries identified systemic failures but prosecutors alleged that the defendants had committed fundamental and basic errors.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The march in the beacons took place on one of the hottest days of the year in July 2013

However, Judge Blackett found that their lack of training on heat illness and risk assessments meant that other servicemen in their position would not have acted differently.

"I have determined that there is no evidence of negligent performance of duty when the conduct of these defendants is measured against the reasonable serviceman of similar experience, knowledge and training," he said.

"A board properly directed could not properly convict and I intend to stop the case now."

Prosecuting, Louis Mably QC said he would not seek leave to appeal the judge's decision that the defendants had no case to answer.