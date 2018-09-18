Pedestrian seriously injured in A487 crash
- 18 September 2018
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Gwynedd.
The man was hit by a blue Mini Cooper on the A487 at Garndolbenmaen at 21:40 BST on Monday.
He was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but later transferred to the major trauma unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
The A487 was closed until 02:00 and North Wales Police has appealed for information.
Sgt Meurig Jones said: "We are keen to speak with any witnesses who may have seen a bus that had stopped opposite the Mahida Indian restaurant and who may then have seen a pedestrian crossing the road."
A man is in a serious, life threatening condition in hospital in Stoke following a collision in #Gardolbenmaen #Gwynedd last night (Monday). We are appealing for witnesses and are asking anybody with information to contact us quoting ref. W133293 https://t.co/p2vORzlVfI #appeal pic.twitter.com/lGvf22Lmkq— NWPRoadsPolicingUnit (@NWPRPU) September 18, 2018
