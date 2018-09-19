Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Robert Birch was on holiday with his two daughters

A man has denied murdering a Welsh holidaymaker in a hit-and-run in Cyprus.

Robert Birch, who was 39 and known as Charlie, from Welshpool, Powys, died after being hit by a car in Paphos in the early hours of 24 June.

A 35-year-old man appeared in a court in Paphos on Wednesday and denied a charge of premeditated murder.

The defendant, who cannot be identified under Cypriot law, was remanded in custody.

He will appear for trial on 29 January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The resort of Paphos is popular among British tourists

Builder Mr Birch was on holiday on the island with family - including his two daughters - when he was involved in a suspected "deliberate" hit-and-run in the street.

A 32-year-old British man was also taken to hospital after the incident.

Police later found a blue car in the sea at Agios Georgios in Pegeia.