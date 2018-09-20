Image copyright Martin Loader/Geograph Image caption The 10ft bear is carved from a single tree trunk

The local council is asking the owners of Llanwrtyd Wells' infamous bear statue if they can now adopt it.

The 10ft grizzly is still on its side in a lay-by in Powys, three months after it was moved from the roadside when it was blamed for scaring drivers.

Llanwrtyd Town Council is making a formal offer to the owners to re-erect the bear as a landmark in its park.

Councillor Peter James hopes the grizzly will be guest of honour at a teddy bear's picnic planned there.

The bear, carved from a single tree trunk, stood outside the now-closed Cambrian Woollen Mill on the A483 for 15 years.

But the Welsh Government ordered it to be moved in June after it was claimed it had scared a driver and caused a crash.

A campaign to save the statue as a town "icon" failed and three months on it is still lying where it was left.

Image caption Then - accused of frightening drivers

Image copyright Chris Prichard Image caption And now - left lying with its back to the road

The town council decided to write formally to the owners at its meeting on Tuesday night and ask to move the bear to Dolwen Field which it now owns.

Former mayor Mr James said the cost would be minimal as locals would help move and re-erect the sculpture.

But as news of the bear's plight has spread, there have been offers to rehome the statue outside the town.

Former mayor Mr James said there had been approaches from the RSPCA for the "unwanted animal" as well as an oak-framed house builder who wanted it as a landmark outside its offices.

"I'm a little bit concerned whether we could lose it," he added.

"We'll have to bear up under the intolerable strain."

The teddy bear themed picnic is planned for Dolwen Field on 29 September to help raise money for a running and cycling track there.