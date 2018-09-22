Famous locomotive Flying Scotsman comes to north Wales
One of the world's most famous locomotives is set to steam into Wales as part of a UK-wide tour.
Large crowds are expected to flock to see the Flying Scotsman, which call past Prestatyn and Colwyn Bay before heading to Holyhead on its journey.
It will be the first time the engine has visited north Wales since the 1990s.
But detailed timetables are not being been released due to concerns spectators may trespass on the line.
Bob Gwynne, of the National Railway Museum, said the engine was a "powerful symbol of the steam age".
The historic engine, which retired from service in 1963 and was later bought by north Wales businessman Alan Pegler, started on a tour of the UK in April following a £4.1m refurbishment.
It will start its latest leg of its UK-wide journey at Crewe at 10.30 BST, heading to Chester before continuing its journey along the north Wales coast on Saturday.
When it arrives the Scotsman will stay at Holyhead for three hours before making a return journey.
Mr Gwynne said: "It's arguably the most famous steam train in the world. It's great that it's coming to north Wales, especially given Alan Pegler's links to it.
"The last time it was in north Wales was in Llangollen 1994 and I remember the huge crowds that turned out to see it.
"I went to see it for the first time when I was eight - and its one of those things that stays with you for life.
"It'll be a day to remember for many."
The famous Flying Scotsman
- Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, Flying Scotsman emerged from Doncaster Works on 24 February 1923
- The British Empire Exhibition in 1924 made Flying Scotsman famous
- In 1934, Scotsman was clocked at 100mph - officially the first locomotive to have reached that speed. But some claim City of Truro was the first steam engine to break the 100mph record, in 1904, when it apparently reached a speed of 102mph running down a slope
- It is 70ft (21m) long, weighs about 96 tonnes and had a top speed of 100mph
- It has travelled approximately 2,500,000 miles
- During World War Two it was repainted wartime black
- By 1995 it was part-owned by record producer Pete Waterman
- The engine was bought for the nation in 2004 by the National Railway Museum (NRM) in York using £415,000 in public donations, a £365,000 gift from Sir Richard Branson and a £1.8m grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund