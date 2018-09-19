Woman and child treated as car overturns in Barry
- 19 September 2018
A woman and child were treated by paramedics after the car they were travelling in overturned.
The ambulance service treated both occupants after the crash on the A4055 at Broad Street in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on Wednesday evening.
Police and three fire crews were also called to the scene at 19:55 BST, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The road remained closed in both directions late on Wednesday evening.