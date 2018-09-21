Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A car was swept away in a river in Carmarthenshire after heavy rain across Wales

Heavy rain and strong winds have brought travel disruption and flooding across Wales.

Gusts of 61mph (100km/h) were recorded at Mumbles Head near Swansea - among the strongest winds brought by Storm Bronagh overnight.

Sennybridge in Powys had 74mm (2.9in) of rain in 24 hours and there are multiple flood warnings and alerts.

Flooding and fallen trees have closed roads and hit rail services, with surface water still an issue.

In Cynghordy, Carmarthenshire, a car was swept down a river on Thursday, but no-one was inside.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for wind is in place until 09:00 BST on Friday, covering half of Wales.

After a brief respite on Saturday, another warning is in effect covering the whole country for 24 hours from 09:00 on Sunday.

The rain in Sennybridge meant the village had half its typical monthly rainfall in one day.

Image caption Strong winds brought down this tree in Colwinston, Vale of Glamorgan

Arriva Trains Wales has suspended services between Carmarthen and Fishguard Harbour after a train hit a tree.

Meanwhile, flooding between Machynlleth and Caersws has closed the line until further notice, affecting the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury service.

A 40ft-long landslip has buried the line between Dinas Rhondda and Porth under 2ft of debris, affecting the Cardiff Central to Treherbert service.

Bethan Jelfs, Arriva's customer service director, said: "The safety of passengers and colleagues is a key priority, and we are working hard with our partners in Network Rail whilst they assess the situation and remove a large amount of debris, before it is safe for them to reopen the line."

"A substantial amount of flooding" has closed the A487 Dyfi Bridge in both directions at Machynlleth, with the road expected to remain closed for some time.

Image copyright @DPP_Towy_NPT Image caption The car that was swept downstream in Cynghordy was empty

There were more than 80 flood-related calls to the fire services across Wales, with the south Wales valleys most affected.

Rachael West, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "It's not uncommon to see these areas of low pressure - some quite deep ones - at this time of year.

"The good news is Storm Bronagh has cleared away now, so the peak strength of these winds has passed.

"However, it is still is going to be a windy day with gusts of between about 35 to 40mph quite regularly across Wales."