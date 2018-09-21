Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The court heard Jonathan Drakeford had a low IQ and had been assessed as being autistic

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for eight years and eight months after being convicted of a "sustained" rape.

Jonathan Drakeford, the son of Welsh finance minister and Labour leadership contender Mark Drakeford, was convicted of rape and actual bodily harm.

Drakeford, of Cardiff, had earlier admitted to a child sexual offence after he communicated with a girl who he thought was 15 on Facebook.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the rape was committed as "punishment".

Judge Jonathan Furness QC said the victim had been left mentally and emotionally affected by the violent "prolonged" ordeal in November 2016.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said she worried Jonathan Drakeford would "come and get me again".

"The affect this rape has had on my life is huge - emotionally, mentally and physically," the victim said in a statement read out in court.

Image caption Jonathan Drakeford was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court

"Since the rape, I have shut myself off emotionally and mentally. It has caused me a lot of stress, including an unborn child.

"I don't want to be touched by anyone, including my partner."

The court was told Drakeford had a low IQ, has been assessed as being autistic and his defence barrister said he was extremely vulnerable.

Sentencing Drakeford, Judge Furness said: "The rape and assault of the victim was committed as punishment.

"When she was giving her evidence to the police, she was visibly upset just thinking about it and it made her feel sick."

Drakeford, who has been added to the sex offenders register for life, will serve half of his sentence in prison before being let out on licence.

Nigel Fryer, defending, said Drakeford's "extremely low" IQ would affect him in prison.

In a statement released to BBC Wales earlier this week, Mark Drakeford said: "This has been a distressing period for our family.

"Our thoughts are with all those caught up in it, especially the victim.

"There will be nothing further to add to this statement on this personal and private matter."