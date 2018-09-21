Image copyright Family picture Image caption Bradley John has been described as "charismatic and wonderful"

The father of a boy thought to have taken his own life at school has called for the headteacher to resign after claiming his son had been bullied.

Bradley John was found by his younger sister at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli last week and died later in hospital.

Dad Byron John claimed his 14-year-old son had been bullied at school.

The school's governing body has said speculation can cause "anxiety" for staff, pupils and parents.

Mr John, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, has handed a letter into the school calling for headteacher Ashley Howells to stand down.

Mr John's letter delivery came as about 50 people wearing yellow rosettes turned out at the school to support his call.

Image caption Byron John delivered a letter to St John Lloyd school on Friday calling for the headteacher's resignation

He has accused the school of failing to tackle the issue of bullying and claims his son had been a victim for 18 months before his death.

"I want to highlight the lack of safeguarding and the failings in the system," he said.

"There are serious shortcomings. Bradley, a vulnerable child, was unaccounted for for one hour and 10 minutes. I think he could have been found and stopped."

Carmarthenshire council, which runs the school in partnership with the Diocese of Menevia, said last week it was "inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances".

The council has since reassured parents that they are working in close liaison with the school and a wide range of agencies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pupils, staff and all members of the school community.

"I would like to acknowledge the professional and compassionate contribution of the headteacher and his staff at this difficult time," said director of education and children's services, Gareth Morgans.

"I would also like to thank parents for their continued support and the pupils for their maturity and consideration."

He added: "Our focus at the moment is supporting everyone involved in this tragic incident.

"We have offered to meet with Mr John and his family to offer any further support that is needed and to hear any concerns that they have. We hope that this will take place early next week."