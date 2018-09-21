Wales

Galeri Caernarfon reopens with cinema screens

  • 21 September 2018
Galeri reception

An arts complex is Gwynedd has officially reopened following the completion of a multimillion pound overhaul seven years in the planning.

Galeri in Caernarfon now has two cinema screens, along with a new exhibition space and reception.

There has not been a dedicated cinema in Caernarfon since the Majestic cinema closed in 1984.

To mark the reopening, the centre is hosting an evening with actor Rhys Ifans later talking about his career.

