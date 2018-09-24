Image copyright Chris Allen/Geograph Image caption The Duke of Lancaster ferried passengers, and later cars, between Heysham and Belfast in the 1950s and 60s

A former passenger ferry which has stood empty for more than 30 years is set to reopen as a zombie attraction.

The Zombie Infection company plans to start running events on the TSS Duke of Lancaster in January.

The ship became a landmark after it was grounded in the Dee estuary, Flintshire, in 1979, but has been unused since the mid-1980s.

The company said it hopes to return the former ocean liner "back to her glory days".

Customers visiting the attraction will try to tackle actors dressed as zombies, with the aim of stopping a "virus and saving humanity".

Image copyright Geoff Wynne/Geograph Image caption The ship has been left unused since the mid-1980s

Built in 1956 at the Harland & Wolff shipyard that also produced the Titanic, the Duke of Lancaster ferried passengers, and later cars, between Heysham and Belfast in the 50s and 60s.

It then sailed between Holyhead and Dun Laoghaire before it was retired in 1978.

A year later it was towed to Llanerch-y-Mor, near Mostyn, and renamed the Fun Ship as an entertainment venue.

However, it closed and has remained locked up, rotting and defaced by graffiti since the mid-80s.

Enthusiasts have campaigned for years to renovate the ship.

Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption The Zombie Infection company says it will restore the ship to its "former glory"

Zombie Infection said: "Over the last few years we have worked hard to build a strong and trustworthy relationship with the owners of the Duke of Lancaster ship.

"The impressive ocean liner has seen its fair share of disappointment to date so it is with great pleasure that after safety and logistic improvements, a lot of paint, love and affection we are now able to bring this amazing venue to our international fan base in 2019 and hopefully beyond.

"We want to assure the local and national population that we will (in partnership with its owners) take good care of her."