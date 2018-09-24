Image caption The scheme aims to help 5,600 pupils at 30 schools

Thousands of pupils will be encouraged to take GCSEs in science, technology, engineering or maths in order to tackle a skills shortage.

The £8.2m Trio Sci Cymru project announced on Monday has a focus on so-called STEM subjects.

It will be available to 5,600 pupils at 30 schools in north and west Wales, and the south Wales valleys.

Out-of-school roadshows and interactive activity days will be held to generate pupils' interest in the subjects.

The scheme has received £5.7m funding from the EU and £2.5m from the Welsh Government's National Science Academy.

"Technology is moving at an increasing pace and for Wales to capitalise on this change we need a skilled workforce," said Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

"This EU investment will help stimulate interest in these core subjects, encouraging take up and in turn growing the Welsh economy."