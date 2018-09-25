Image copyright PA Image caption At least 70 people from Wales have died due to contaminated blood

Patients from Wales infected by contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s say they are waiting to hear the truth about how it happened.

It comes as lawyers representing those from Wales address the second day of a public inquiry into the scandal.

At least 70 individuals from Wales have died from diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV after being treated with infected blood and by-products.

The inquiry in London is expected to last up to two years.

Nigel Miller, a trustee of the charity Haemophilia Wales, said he hoped that the inquiry can finally "find some justice" for the thousands of families effected by contaminated blood.

About 5,000 people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders are believed to have been infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses over a period of more than 20 years - nearly 3,000 of them have since died.

Image caption Nigel Miller developed hepatitis after being treated for haemophilia

Mr Miller said he wanted "to find out what the truth was behind so many people dying".

He was infected with Hepatitis C when he was about 14, from injections to treat his own haemophilia disorder.

"I'm one of the survivors. I feel lucky to be a survivor," he said.

"But I want to know who knew that that blood was contaminated and I just want the truth to come out."

Many of the those who became infected had taken products to help their blood clot, using a agent found in blood called Factor VIII.

Demand for the treatment meant supplies were imported from the USA, where blood plasma products came from donors such as prison inmates, who sold their blood.

Many of those individuals posed a high risk for blood borne diseases - but screening was not introduced until 1991.

David Thomas from Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan, said hepatitis had a "devastating" impact on his life - from concerns about his health to being unable to get life insurance.

"I'm hoping that we will obtain the truth from it," he said.

"That it will reveal that commercial interests were put ahead of patient safety."