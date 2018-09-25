Wales

Fastest Shed breaks own speed record at Pendine Sands

  • 25 September 2018
The Fastest Shed Image copyright Straightliners
Image caption The Fastest Shed has broken its own record twice at Pendine Sands

A motorised shed has broken its own land speed record on a Welsh beach for the second time.

The wheeled building, dubbed the Fastest Shed, clocked 101.581mph (163.487kph) at Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, during a speed event.

In May, the shed - driven and built by Kevin Nicks - managed 101.046mph (162.617kph) on the same sands.

The record at Sunday's Straightliners event came three months after the shed's engine exploded during a race.

Mr Nicks, 54, from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, said: "It's a good result. I had to start all over again when its engine blew up, and then had three months solid of mechanical problems.

"Because I've had so many issues I didn't want to absolutely cane it. I went a bit steadier because I was afraid it would blow up again.

"But despite that I've managed to set a new record, and I'm absolutely delighted."

He said it was not a huge gain but was still a record, adding: "Only just beating it will allow me to come back and try to beat it again."

Mr Nicks has spent more than £13,000 creating the shed, which boasts a turbo-charged 400 brake horsepower engine.

The shed initially set a record of 80mph (128kph).

Pendine is famous for its land speed records, most famously with Sir Malcolm Campbell's world records in his Blue Bird racing car in the 1920s.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites