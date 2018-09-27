Image caption Avril (left) and Peter Griffiths have denied a string of charges from the 1980s and 90s

A husband and wife have been convicted of raping and indecently assaulting young girls.

Peter Griffiths, 65, and Avril Griffiths, 61, from Barry, had denied rape, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the couple - dubbed "the Fred and Rose West of their estate" - abused girls on a boat and at their home during the 1980s and 1990s.

One of their victims said she had been passed around "like a sex toy".

Peter Griffiths was described in court as a "sinister sexual abuser", while jurors heard his wife acted as his bait and "true partner in crime".

Jurors returned unanimous verdicts and found the couple guilty of 14 counts.

Peter Griffiths was found guilty of eight counts of rape, two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of indecent assault.

While his wife was found guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

The judge had already directed the jury to find them not guilty of one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child because of insufficient evidence.

During the trial, the court heard that one of the couple's victims - who was in her early teens - was regularly raped during so-called "sex parties" on a boat.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said two of the men on the boat were police officers because she said they were "always bragging about it".

In interview, she said the men had told her "no one is going to believe you" if she ever went to the police.

And jurors also heard that she would be left "in the water" by her abusers if she did not do as she was told.