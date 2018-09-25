Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies Image caption The hotel fire in Aberystwyth

A seafront road in Aberystwyth has partially reopened after a fire at a hotel in July in which a man died.

It comes after a man appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life on Monday.

Marine Terrace has partially reopened with traffic management arrangements in place, while Terrace Road will remain closed in the medium term.

The reopening follows investigative work following the fire at Tŷ Belgrave House.

The police and fire service have completed their tasks, and fencing has been erected around the building.

Councillor Gareth Lloyd expressed his gratitude to the public for their patience over the past two months, and thanked them in advance as "matters continue to the conclusion of these tragic circumstances".

Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Fire ripped through the Aberystwyth hotel on 25 July

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Neil Jenkins said: "Dyfed-Powys Police's investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but I am satisfied with the progress so far.

"Officers continue working hard behind the scenes to examine evidence and updates will be given when more information is available."

Damion Harris, 30, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, appeared via videolink for a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, where he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded into custody until a further hearing next month.