A police officer has been seriously injured after the driver of a car he approached knocked him over and drove off.

North Wales Police said the incident happened just before 15:00 BST at the Texaco filling station on Glanhwfa Road in Llangefni on Anglesey.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and driving-related offences.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said it was a "shocking incident".

"We would like to thank the staff at the filling station and passers-by who went to the assistance of the officer," he added.