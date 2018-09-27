Image copyright PA

Some patients face a 90-mile round trip to see an NHS dentist, according to the British Dental Association (BDA) Wales.

It said the number of people treated by NHS dentists was capped so people in places like Aberystwyth had to travel further to get appointments at practices taking on new NHS patients.

The trade union will also tell AMs on Thursday that £20m has been pulled from dental services in three years.

The Welsh Government said it was committing extra funding to dentists.

Figures show 15% of Welsh NHS dental clinics accepted new adult patients last year, with 28% taking on new child patients.

BDA Wales also said the NHS dental contract system, a model also used in England, can see funding returned to health boards when practitioners are unable to meet targets based on their activity levels.

So a total of £20,645,987 has been pulled from NHS dental services across Wales since 2015.

Tom Bysouth, chair of the BDA's Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said: "Sadly, the Welsh Government remain wedded to a failed model of tick boxes and targets that funds NHS care for little over half the population.

"Families across Wales are now paying the price for a system that effectively caps the number of patients a dentist can treat."

Data from NHS Direct shows people living in Aberystwyth face a near 90-mile (144km) round trip to see an NHS dental practice which is accepting new patients.

And people in Newtown face 80-mile (128km) journeys while those in Cardiff could travel almost 30 miles (48km).

BDA Wales is due to tell the Welsh Assembly's Health, Social Care and Sport Committee that the current NHS contract model is also causing recruitment and retention problems across Wales.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Despite continued cuts to our budget we have committed additional funding to pay in full the recommendations of the independent Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration.

"It is disappointing BDA Wales fail to recognise the significant changes we are making as part of our ongoing dental contract reform programme, that are being welcomed by dental clinicians, and which BDA Wales are also actively playing a part in."