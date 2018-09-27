Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Shannon Lynne Evans was drunk at the time of the attack

A woman has been sentenced to two years in prison following an attack which left her victim's ear cartilage exposed and multiple bites on her body.

Shannon Lynne Evans, 22, attacked Chelsea Hiscox near her home in Hengoed in April, leaving her needing reconstructive surgery.

Two men were also attacked when they tried to intervene and help Ms Hiscox.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Evans was drunk at the time and had taken a tablet which may have "aggravated" her.

Evans and Ms Hiscox had been chatting in her home for several hours prior to the attack which spilled on to the street.

Two men, father and son Neil and Anthony Sargent, tried to intervene but were also attacked. They were not injured.

Evans was arrested at the scene and taken to Newport Police Station. Ms Hiscox was taken to Gwent Hospital for treatment.

Prosecutor Richard Ace told the court Ms Hiscox's recovery had involved a series of visits to Morriston Hospital.

He added that she suffered with flashbacks, had lost her confidence and been left with scars.

Harry Baker, defending, said the attack was "out of character" for Evans, and that she had personal problems for which she was getting help.

The court heard Evans had previous convictions for battery and common assault.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Fitton QC said: "As far as Chelsea Hiscox is concerned, her injuries have left a lasting impact on her.

"It's your fault you were intoxicated and it's your fault that that was aggravated by any tablet that you took. You've brought your present situation entirely upon yourself.

"You appear to have begun to recognise what a mess you're making of your life, begun to recognise that you need to do a great deal to sort your life out in the future."

He also asked the court to send letters of thanks to Neil and Anthony Sargent to commend them for "their public spirited intervention."

Evans was sentenced to two years imprisonment, of which she will serve 12 months.