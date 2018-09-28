Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The aim of the junction closure was to improve traffic flows on the M4 around Port Talbot

The closure of a junction vital to the economy of Port Talbot "cannot be ruled out" to combat pollution, according to the Welsh Government.

Access to the westbound carriageway at junction 41 was blocked during the morning and evening rush hours in a 2015 trial to try to ease congestion.

Traders complained the closures affected businesses in the town, and a campaign was launched by residents.

The Welsh Government has said the closure is not "the preferred measure".

A new report published by the Welsh Government lists the closure of the junction as one of the options to lower harmful levels of air pollution.

It is part of measures to lower levels of NO2 in five locations in Wales, which has included introducing and extending 50 mph zones in certain areas.

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock has said the last trial caused "real chaos on the local road network, and impacted on local businesses".

"After years where we have seen uncertainty over the future of the steelworks, a new threat to close junction 41 will not help the town to move forward, grow and prosper," he said.

"The congestion and pollution along the M4 is well known to local residents, but closing junction 41 will do little to reduce pollution, it will simply move in onto the local road network and into the town."

Image caption This map shows where the 50mph zones have been extended in Wales to reduce air pollution

South Wales West AM Bethan Sayed, who was part of the initial campaign against the road closure, added: "There is no valid reason to close this junction and the people and businesses of Port Talbot don't want this.

"It was proved last time we campaigned on this, that the cost was unjustifiably high, that pollution concerns which formed part of the justification for closure were not valid and the closure only cut seconds from journey times along this stretch of the M4."

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: "We have a legal duty to present options as part of the consultation process which opened just last week.

"While we have considered the measures against set criteria and objectives, we must take into consideration that exposure to heightened air pollution does pose a threat to life, and our primary concern cannot be the road users alone, but also the people who live and work near the roads under scrutiny."

"Although it is not one of the preferred measures, the future closure of Junction 41 cannot be ruled out at this stage."

The consultation closes on November 2.