Murder probe into Grove caravan park death, Pendine
- 28 September 2018
A murder probe has been launched after a man was found dead at a caravan park in Carmarthenshire.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Grove Caravan Park in Pendine at about 10:00 BST.
The victim's body was discovered and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed, the force said.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.