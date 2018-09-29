Image copyright Ian Lucas Image caption Wrexham MP Ian Lucas was at college with actor Hugh Grant

The streets of Wrexham will come alive with song on Saturday - as up to a 1,000 people take part in a festival of voices across the town.

The Singing Streets choir event will witness 27 choirs in six locations showcasing what the town has to offer.

It is the brainchild of the town's MP Ian Lucas, who has even rallied the support of British actor Hugh Grant.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star went to college with the MP - and was persuaded to pose for a photo.

Mr Lucas met the film star at a fringe event at this week's Labour conference in Liverpool.

"Singing Streets is a major success story and while I was in Liverpool I raised it as an example of how the arts - in this case, music - can be used in a positive way in towns like Wrexham," said Mr Lucas.

Both Mr Lucas and Grant went to New College, Oxford in the 1970s and 80s.

"Open participation events like this are great because they engage the public and bring in people who might not normally visit. It will be a great showcase for Wrexham as a town and I'm grateful to everyone who has helped organise this year's festival," added the MP.