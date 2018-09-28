Man, 82, dies in Tonypandy Asda car park crash
- 28 September 2018
An 82-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in an Asda car park in Rhonnda Cynon Taf.
He died at the scene after receiving treatment from paramedics following the crash at 14:10 BST in Llwynypia, Tonypandy.
The man was the driver of one of the two cars, a gold Mercedes C270. A red Mazda 3 was also involved in the collision.
South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.