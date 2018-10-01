Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family say they are "devastated" about his death

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man found dead at a caravan park, police said.

Simon Clark, of Pendine, died at Grove Caravan Park in the village in Carmarthenshire on Friday.

A man, 40, was detained on suspicion of murder and a 46-year-old woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Mr Clark's family said they were "absolutely devastated" at the loss of a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner.

Police were called to the caravan park at about 10:00 BST on Friday.